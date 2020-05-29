Bemidji Community Food Shelf Accepting Public Donations

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji Community Food Shelf is now accepting public donations again from the community starting next Monday.

Due to the pandemic, the food shelf stopped taking donations and changed their method of operations due to not having enough volunteers to process the donations safely. Now, the food shelf is accepting public donations with an emphasis on personal care items such as bar soap, toothpaste, toilet paper, and more.

