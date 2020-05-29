Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Community Food Shelf Accepting Public Donations

Destiny Wiggins — May. 28 2020

The Bemidji Community Food Shelf is now accepting public donations again from the community starting next Monday.

Due to the pandemic, the food shelf stopped taking donations and changed their method of operations due to not having enough volunteers to process the donations safely. Now, the food shelf is accepting public donations with an emphasis on personal care items such as bar soap, toothpaste, toilet paper, and more.

