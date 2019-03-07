Bemidji Community Food Hosting Sleigh Rides For Food Shelf Fundraiser

The Bemidji Community Food shelf and Go and Whoa Harness Club have teamed up for another year to offer horse-drawn sleigh rides at the Beltrami County Fairgrounds. The event will be held Saturday, March 23rd from 1pm to 3pm. All proceeds from the fundraiser will go on to benefit the food shelf.

For a suggested donation of $3 or a bag of non-perishable food, drivers and horses will take passengers on a spirited ride in a loop around the fairgrounds. All proceeds and donations will receive a partial match through the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign. Hot beverages and food will be available for purchase in the heated 4-H Building.

“We want to show off our horses and show our support for the community at the same time,” said Stacy Schussman, event organizer and a member of the Go and Whoa Harness Club. “This year’s event will be beautiful with all the snow.”

Bemidji Community Food Shelf purchases two-thirds of the food it distributes, with half of the distributed food going to elders 65 and over and children 18 and under. BCFS has been in operation since 1982 and provides nearly 3,000 food insecure households with emergency food support annually.