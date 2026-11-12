Bemidji Community Education Director Receives Statewide Award

It’s a big honor for the director of Bemidji Community Education, as Rachel Amdahl has received the 2026 Minnesota Community Education Association’s Community Educator of Excellence Award for Region 7.

The MCEA says Amdahl is a dedicated leader and trusted colleague whose generosity, collaboration, and commitment to service have strengthened community education throughout Region 7, which covers northwest Minnesota, and across the state. The organization also said that she is known for sharing ideas, supporting fellow professionals, and embracing new challenges.

“I think it’s just a great showcase of what community education brings to our community and the way we serve people, and quite an honor to be recognized for the work that I’m doing,” Amdahl told Lakeland News. “And I could not do this without the team that I have here in Bemidji, which is a great team of people that we have doing aquatics, early childhood youth and enrichment programs, adult enrichment programs at our school age childcare. So, if it weren’t for those people, we couldn’t put on the programs that we do for the community. So it’s really quite an honor.”

Amdahl has been in the community education world for more than two decades and has been serving the Bemidji area for seven years.