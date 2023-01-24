Bemidji Community Comes Together to Support Eric “Big E” Nelson

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Eric Nelson, better known as “Big E,” has been a figurehead of Bemidji High School athletics for decades.

The long-time custodian at BHS has been one of the biggest supporters of Lumberjack athletics, whether that be cheering on Bemidji teams from the sidelines or being someone that BHS student-athletes can go to for guidance.

Big E has supported Bemidji High School for what seems like forever, and now the BHS community is supporting him. In early November, Big E was hospitalized with kidney and lung cancer. Last week, doctors at Sanford Hospital found that the cancer has grown in size, and “Big E” would have to fight the cancer with a more aggressive treatment.

To show support for Big E, many BHS coaches, student-athletes, and community members showed up outside of his hospital room on Wednesday night with signs that read “We love you Big E” and other words of encouragement. In addition, the group of Big E’s friends cheered “We Love E” and took a moment to pray for him.

Throughout the week, many BHS teams took time before games and activities began to recognize and honor the long-time Lumberjack supporter. Even all the way near Motley, MN on Highway 64, the big painted rock on the east side of the road reads “We love you Big E!!” in Lumberjack blue.

If you want to stay updated on Big E’s progress or leave a message of support to Big E, you can do so on his CaringBridge site here.

