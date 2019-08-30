Bemidji Community Comes Out For 14th Annual BSU Community Appreciation Day

It’s a day where the Bemidji community and Bemidji State University students, faculty and staff members gather to enjoy a day of fun. The 14th annual Community Appreciation Day had food samples from local restaurants, educational activities for kids and informational booths.

“This is our way of thanking [the] Bemidji area just for supporting all that we do because without them, we couldn’t do what we do,” Jana Wolff, the Director of Annual Giving Programs at Bemidji State University Alumni & Foundation, said.

This year, the family event was moved from its original location because of the Hagg-Sauer Hall renovation. The event took place on the 19th Street courtyard between Tamarack Hall and the Gillett Wellness Center.

“We had to move from Lower Hobson [Union] to this location and I think that’s its actually turned out really well. We have a lot more space and green area,” Wolff said.

Students and staff members and the community come to the event to connect with new people and to connect with old.

“It’s just walking around and meeting people and getting to know other folks, whether it’s some of our students who are working some of the clubs or whether it’s just other individuals in the community. Sometimes you don’t run into people unless you come to an event like this,” said Faith Hensrud, President of Bemidji State University and Northwest Technical College.

People come to the event to see what Bemidji has to offer.

“I’m just coming out to see and appreciate Bemidji. I’ve never been here. This is kind of my first-time meeting everybody in the community and I’m excited about, so I came out with my friends who currently go to Bemidji, so I think it was a good time to show up,” Matt Pruden, a Bemidji State University transfer student, said.

Others come to the event to benefit from the resources available and to network with others.

“Connected with students in the inter-cultural communication program from Oak Hills Christian College, and so they’re connected with our visiting scholars and international exchange students to improve their English and learn about American culture, and we thought, what better way to do that over some food and fun activities at the Community Appreciation Day,” Josefina Li, Coordinator of North Star Visiting Scholar Academy at Bemidji State University, said.

There were 13 food sponsors and multiple booths from local businesses and campus departments throughout the event.