Bemidji Coalition Launches Stable Supportive Rental Housing Plan

Local leaders and landlords gathered Thursday via Zoom to launch a new housing initiative for the Bemidji area. The coalition Northern Access has worked over the past year to develop the “Stable Supportive Rental Housing” program, and with it they look to give people in need a second chance.

This plan is aimed at making people more eligible to rent and maintain stable, supportive housing. By doing so, the coalition now hopes to be a support for different groups struggling to find housing in the Bemidji area.

Initially started as a recovery program, this plan has now expanded to include other groups, including what Reed Olson, Nameless Coalition for the Homeless Executive Director, reports to be one of the trending populations that deal with housing issues: the elderly.

Northern Access has partnered with different organizations in the area to provide much-needed resources for these disenfranchised groups and individuals, continuing to offer that second chance.

Local groups like the Nameless Coalition for the Homeless have taken steps in the community to help provide a roof over people’s heads, even if it is just for day. The progress includes their new day center in Bemidji, helping them come one step closer to the goal of keeping families together and individuals safe.

Northern Access plans to meet once more in November to discuss further plans for the initiative.

