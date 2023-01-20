Lakeland PBS

Bemidji City Manager’s Employment Discussed in Last-Minute Addition to City Council Agenda

Mary BalstadJan. 19 2023

A surprise addition to the Bemidji City Council’s agenda on January 16 saw discussion of city manager Nate Mathews’s employment.

Motioned by councilors Audrey Thayer and Ron Johnson, the addition brought up the possible termination of Mathews’s contract. Despite having an annual review of the city manager set for later this year, this decision would differ as it would involve the potential removal of Mathews.

City Attorney Katie Nolting said she would need time to look over the appropriate documents as this was a last-minute addition. But due to her having to report to the city manager, some councilor members raised concerns over her involvement in the matter.

Along with the call for an outside firm to look into the matter, other councilors thought it would be best to table the discussion to a later date.

Nolting suggested for the council to take “a step back and get legal advice” on the matter. Mayor Jorge Prince motioned to get legal advice from legal firm Flaherty & Hood with Eaton seconding.

The motion passed 5-1, and the discussion is tabled until the next regular city council meeting.

By — Mary Balstad

