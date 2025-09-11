Bemidji City Manager Discusses Ongoing Sanford Center Repairs from Storm

The severe storm that hit Bemidji in June with winds of over 100 mph caused extensive damage to the Sanford Center. On Wednesday, officials from the Sanford Center, the City of Bemidji, and Bemidji State hockey held a press conference to discuss the work that’s been done so far to get the arena ready for upcoming events.

The center suffered damage to its roof and water damage inside the facility. City council members have already approved $1.3 million for repairs, and that’s just a portion of what will be needed. But it’s not all bad news, according to Bemidji City Manager Richard Spiczka.

“[T]he silver lining for us, I guess, as a city, as being a League of Minnesota Cities Insurance Trust member, we’re just paying a deductible to be able to restore a lot of these things,” he said. “So we’re not bearing the brunt of all of that cost and all of that repair. You know, the bad news is not necessarily the money in as far as the repair goes. It’s the timeline that you’re forced into with some of the repairs to be able to operate when you need to, to meet some of your obligations.”

All upcoming events scheduled at the Sanford Center are expected to take place, but all seating may not be available. At Wednesday’s conference, officials said they’re ready to host home openers for BSU men’s and women’s hockey.