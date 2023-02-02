Lakeland PBS

Bemidji City Councilor Ron Johnson Running for Ward 1 Seat

Lakeland News — Feb. 2 2023

Ron Johnson

A familiar name has filed to seek election to represent a different ward on the Bemidji City Council.

Longtime council member Ron Johnson, who has served Ward 3 on the council for more than 20 years, filed paperwork Wednesday to become a candidate in the upcoming Ward 1 special election. Johnson was recently redistricted out of Ward 3 and now resides in Ward 1.

Gwenia Fiskevold Gould is the only other candidate to have filed so far. The filing period is open until Feb. 14, with the special election set for Apr. 11.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

