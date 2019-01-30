Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bemidji City Councilor Mike Beard Fined For Campaign Finance Violations

Lakeland News
Jan. 30 2019
Leave a Comment
Lakeland News
Contact the Author Lakeland News
news@lptv.org

Related Posts

Narrowing Of Gemmel Avenue In Bemidji To Go On As Planned

Bemidji City Council Discusses Changing Length of Mayor’s Term

Bemidji City Council Candidate, Campaign Contributor Fined For Violations

Hospitality Tax Proposal Returns To Bemidji City Council

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Charles C said

So this guy has a gun, fights with the officers and even as they repeatedly ask... Read More

Animkii Dewe'igan said

Thank you to all officials involved for making video public. My heart is broken... Read More

Great Job said

Completely justified he asked that animal to stop continuously. And when you de... Read More

Hell. Yea said

They can talk all they want but this can happen to anyone... Read More

Latest Story

Bemidji Elementary Schools Northern & Lincoln Among Top 68 For Final Four Reading Contest

Bemidji Area 3rd Grade classes at Northern Elementary School and Lincoln Elementary School have both qualified for the first round of the
Posted on Jan. 30 2019

Latest Stories

Bemidji Elementary Schools Northern & Lincoln Among Top 68 For Final Four Reading Contest

Posted on Jan. 30 2019

Salvation Army Opens Warming Center During Severe Cold

Posted on Jan. 30 2019

Area Schools Extend Closures Into Thursday

Posted on Jan. 30 2019

Aitkin Schools Receive Safety Grant To Add Secure, Monitored Entrance

Posted on Jan. 30 2019

Former Brainerd Baseball Coach Scearcy Inducted Into Hall Of Fame

Posted on Jan. 30 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.