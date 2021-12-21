Bemidji City Council Ward 5 Special Primary Election Set for Feb. 8

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A special primary election to fill the Bemidji City Council’s vacant Ward 5 seat is set for February 8.

Longtime councilwoman Nancy Erickson announced her resignation last September. Five people have filed for the election: Lynn Eaton, Micaiah Graham, Bill Batchelder, Don Heinonen, and Kevin Campbell.

People who live in Ward 5 can vote from 7 AM until 8 PM at Northwest Technical College on February 8. There is also an early voting option available by person or by mail. Those wishing to vote early can do so from December 27 through February 7 and should contact the Bemidji City Clerk’s office at (218) 759-3570 for more information.

