Lakeland PBS

Bemidji City Council Ward 5 Special Primary Election Set for Feb. 8

Lakeland News — Dec. 20 2021

A special primary election to fill the Bemidji City Council’s vacant Ward 5 seat is set for February 8.

Longtime councilwoman Nancy Erickson announced her resignation last September. Five people have filed for the election: Lynn Eaton, Micaiah Graham, Bill Batchelder, Don Heinonen, and Kevin Campbell.

People who live in Ward 5 can vote from 7 AM until 8 PM at Northwest Technical College on February 8. There is also an early voting option available by person or by mail. Those wishing to vote early can do so from December 27 through February 7 and should contact the Bemidji City Clerk’s office at (218) 759-3570 for more information.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

BSU, NTC Extending Mask Mandate to January 31

Harbor Freight Tools in Bemidji Open for Business

Affinity Plus in Bemidji Holds “Coins for a Cause” to Help Combat Hunger

Bemidji Police Asking for Help in Finding Missing 15-Year-Old Girl

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.