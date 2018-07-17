Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bemidji City Council Votes To Restore Carnegie Library

Nathan Green
Jul. 16 2018
It’s been six years of debating, planning, and fundraising, and on Monday night, the Bemidji City Council voted to move forward and restore the city’s Carnegie Library. The council voted in favor of the project 4-3, with council members Richard Lehmann, Roger Hellquist, and Dave Larson voting no.

The project bid was awarded to Bradbury Stamm Construction of St. Cloud. With large last-minute donations and a current $100,000 matching grant in place, the Carnegie project had momentum going into Monday night’s meeting.

The Carnegie project will have an aggressive timeline over the next year. Our Josh Peterson will go through the details Tuesday night on Lakeland News.

Nathan Green
Contact the Author Nathan Green
ngreen@lptv.org

