Lakeland PBS

Bemidji City Council Votes to Remove City Manager, Cites Lack of Confidence

Mary BalstadApr. 4 2023

After months of speculation and a five-hour meeting behind closed doors last week, the Bemidji City Council announced their decision regarding city manager Nate Mathews – to remove him from his position.

Following a surprise last-minute agenda addition in January by Councilor At-Large Audrey Thayer, many in the public have wondered why Mathews is under the magnifying glass and what the results of the non-annual evaluation will be.

Following Minnesota’s Open Meeting Law, the council provided a Summary of Conclusion of the previous closed session during Monday night’s meeting. The full council chamber heard the results in a motion made by Councilor Thayer to add an item regarding the removal of the city manager.

With this outcome, the decision came down to what the council cited as a loss of confidence in Mathews. The motion to remove Mathews passed in a 4-2 vote, with Councilors Emelie Rivera and Lynn Eaton in the minority.

“City council members have lost confidence and lack trust in the City Manager Nate Mathews’ ability and willingness to complete and effectively be the chief administrative officer of the city, be responsible for the administration of city affairs, and move the city forward,” read Thayer from a statement given at the meeting.

The council designated Mathews’ duties to the city clerk. Mathews will be suspended until his removal in May.

Watch the full statement as read by Councilor Thayer during the meeting in the video below:

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Honor the Earth Loses Sexual Harassment Lawsuit Brought by Former Employee

Bemidji 50+ and 60+ Hockey Teams Take 1st at Bozeman Legends of Hockey Tournament

Union Station Thrift’s Donation Program Provides Funds for Local Organizations

New Bemidji Rental Code Proposal Receives Favorable Response

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.