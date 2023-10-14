Bemidji City Council to Vote on City Manager Contract

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The city of Bemidji could soon have a new city manager.

Last week, the city council voted to begin negotiations on a contract with their top-rated candidate for the position, Rich Spiczka, who is currently employed as Pequot Lakes city manager.

Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince tells Lakeland News that the city has negotiated a tentative employment agreement with Spiczka. The city council’s representatives, including Mayor Prince, Councilor Lynn Eaton, and the city’s consultant negotiated the terms of the agreement.

Prince says because it is a tentative agreement, it is not binding and enforceable until the city council approves and executes it. Additionally, the employment agreement is not public data until the city council duly executes it.

The council will consider accepting the contract agreement at its meeting on Monday night.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today