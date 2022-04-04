Bemidji City Council to Host Meeting with Red Lake Tribal Council

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji City Council will host a dinner and meeting with the Red Lake Tribal Council on April 11 starting at 5:30 P.M. at the Sanford Center. Talks of a meeting have been in the works since February of this year.

Red Lake Tribal Council Chairman Darrell G. Seki met with Bemidji’s Mayor Jorge Prince on February 15 to get acquainted over a dinner and discussed various items. This discussion included a future joint meeting between both governing bodies. Possible agenda points for this meeting would be economic development and race/culture relations.

On March 17, Chairman Seki and the Red Lake Tribal Council received a formal invitation from the Bemidji City Council, signed by Prince. The invite stated a time and place for the meeting to take place.

Along with a proposal for a shared conversation, the letter read, “As neighbors and fellow stewards of our region, we believe there are many topics that impact all people in our community, and it is our goal to engage in meaningful conversation with you to explore ways in which we might work together to seek improvement for the benefit of all.”

The district representatives from Little Rock, Red Lake, Redby, and Ponemah will be in attendance alongside Chairman Darrell G. Seki, Sr., Secretary Samuel R. Strong, and Treasurer Annette Johnson. Managerial staff and administrative assistance from both councils will also be present.

