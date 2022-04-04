Lakeland PBS

Bemidji City Council to Host Meeting with Red Lake Tribal Council

Mary BalstadApr. 4 2022

The Bemidji City Council will host a dinner and meeting with the Red Lake Tribal Council on April 11 starting at 5:30 P.M. at the Sanford Center. Talks of a meeting have been in the works since February of this year.

Red Lake Tribal Council Chairman Darrell G. Seki met with Bemidji’s Mayor Jorge Prince on February 15 to get acquainted over a dinner and discussed various items. This discussion included a future joint meeting between both governing bodies. Possible agenda points for this meeting would be economic development and race/culture relations.

On March 17, Chairman Seki and the Red Lake Tribal Council received a formal invitation from the Bemidji City Council, signed by Prince. The invite stated a time and place for the meeting to take place.

’21 Red Lake Tribal Council

Along with a proposal for a shared conversation, the letter read, “As neighbors and fellow stewards of our region, we believe there are many topics that impact all people in our community, and it is our goal to engage in meaningful conversation with you to explore ways in which we might work together to seek improvement for the benefit of all.”

The district representatives from Little Rock, Red Lake, Redby, and Ponemah will be in attendance alongside Chairman Darrell G. Seki, Sr., Secretary Samuel R. Strong, and Treasurer Annette Johnson. Managerial staff and administrative assistance from both councils will also be present.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Bemidji City Council Starts Process to Finalize Ward Map, Hears About Healing House

Bemidji Veterans Memorial Board Discusses Land Request with City Council

Greater Bemidji, City Officials Discuss Updates on Rail Corridor Project

Candidates Certified for Red Lake General Election on May 18

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.