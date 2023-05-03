Bemidji City Council to Hire Recruitment Consultant for City Manager Search

Click to print (Opens in new window)

With the city of Bemidji looking to fill the role of city manager after Nate Mathews’ resignation, staff needed direction on how to start.

At Monday night’s city council meeting, staff presented councilors with two options, which were to hire a recruitment consultant to find potential candidates or to create a committee from councilors and staff dedicated to finding applicants.

Staff recommended the first choice, as there are concerns over time commitments to another committee. The council then unanimously voted to hire a recruitment consultant. Staff will now review proposals and report back with rough estimates as to how much the process will cost.

