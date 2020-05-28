Bemidji City Council To Discuss Plans For Outdoor Seating
The Bemidji City Council will conduct a special meeting tomorrow, May 29th, that will discuss plans for outdoor seating for restaurants and liquor establishments.
Restaurants are able to take the next step in the reopening phase and can allow outdoor seating for customers on June 1st, with restrictions. Restrictions include a capacity of no more than 50 patrons, and restaurants will maintain social distancing. The meeting will also discuss considering refunds or a portion of liquor license fees.
The meeting will be held at 1 p.m., and more information will be available afterwards.
