Bemidji City Council to Consider Banning Use of Cannabis in Public Spaces

Lakeland News — Aug. 4 2023

The Bemidji City Council will consider prohibiting the use of marijuana in public spaces at their upcoming meeting.

The council will have their first reading of the ordinance at their Monday meeting, bringing Bemidji one stop closer to regulating marijuana within city limits after the recreational use of cannabis in Minnesota became legal on August 1. The ordinance was drafted after a work session on June 26.

The main topic discussed was regulating the use of marijuana in public spaces and how it could affect those in those spaces. The council would look to follow the city code for alcohol consumption in a public space, which says it is unlawful unless councilors or the city manager permit it for public events. Violation of the law would result in a petty misdemeanor.

The ordinance will take effect 30 days after its final passage. The council’s meeting is set for Monday, August 7 at 6 p.m.

