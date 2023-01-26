Bemidji City Council Shares Concerns on Business Impacts from Highway 197 Project

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Concerns over impacts to businesses were the center of conversation at the latest Bemidji City Council work session that focused on updates to the Highway 197 Project.

Councilors voiced as to how the project might affect businesses along the corridor during the construction process.

The contentious project initially failed to gain municipal consent in a 4-3 vote back in 2019. Now, the Minnesota Department of Transportation is back to the drawing board with approval to draft a plan with three roundabouts at the Menards entrance, Middle School Drive and Hannah Avenue. With this considerable construction, some councilors voiced their concerns over how it may affect businesses along the highway.

Ward 2 Councilor Josh Peterson mentioned how the size of a roundabout at Hannah Avenue would probably not fit due to safety issues with the Super 8 Hotel right next to the road. Mayor Jorge Prince commented on how his concerns come from the uncertainties around the project and if the city would be stuck with a plan they are not satisfied with.

Other councilors look forward to seeing how this project will benefit not only drivers and pedestrians in terms of safety, but community members through input as well.

No official action was taken at the work session. If the plan MnDOT is drafting gains municipal consent, substantial completion is expected by 2026.

