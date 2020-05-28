Bemidji City Council Meeting Set To Discuss Plans For Outdoor Seating

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji City Council will conduct a special meeting tomorrow that will discuss plans for outdoor seating for restaurants and liquor establishments.

Restaurants are able to take the next step in the reopening phase and can allow outdoor seating for customers on June 1, with restrictions. Restrictions include a capacity of no more than 50 patrons and restaurants will maintain social distancing.

The meeting will also discuss considering refunds or a portion of liquor license fees.

The meeting will be held at 1 p.m. and more information will be available after.

