Lakeland PBS

Bemidji City Council Seeks Public Opinion on Sanford Center Funding

Betsy Melin — May. 27 2021

The Bemidji City Council will host an event later this summer for the community and business owners to discuss future funding for the Sanford Center. Some members of the council suggested incorporating a hospitality tax to help with funds.

There has been discussion of a special use tax in the past, but neither a hospitality or sales tax has been established. Either one of the taxes would require state approval, and a sales tax would require a vote. Before moving forward with the possibility of a tax or any other funding plans, the council is looking for community feedback.

The upcoming listening session and Q&A is planned for late July.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

Golden Apple: Bemidji Career Academies Giving Students Work Experience

Bemidji Woman Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash

Construction Completed on Affordable Housing Project in Bemidji

People in Bemidji Gather to Remember George Floyd One Year After His Death

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.