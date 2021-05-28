Bemidji City Council Seeks Public Opinion on Sanford Center Funding

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji City Council will host an event later this summer for the community and business owners to discuss future funding for the Sanford Center. Some members of the council suggested incorporating a hospitality tax to help with funds.

There has been discussion of a special use tax in the past, but neither a hospitality or sales tax has been established. Either one of the taxes would require state approval, and a sales tax would require a vote. Before moving forward with the possibility of a tax or any other funding plans, the council is looking for community feedback.

The upcoming listening session and Q&A is planned for late July.

