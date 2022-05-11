Lakeland PBS

Bemidji City Council Reviews “Three Strike” System in Rental Ordinance

Mary BalstadMay. 10 2022

The Bemidji City Council debated Monday on whether to end the Three Strike Policy for the ongoing rental ordinance. The last time the city council updated the rental ordinance was in 2011.

Along with the Rental Committee, the council took a closer look at certain aspects of the ordinance, including the aforementioned policy and landlord notifications and how it is currently enforced.

Councilors opened the discussion about the crime-free, drug-free housing strike system. Asking for clarification on certain points, the conversation centered around how Bemidji currently uses the system and how it possibly affects specific groups of people like victims of abuse or people of color.

The system gives landlords three “strikes” on a rental unit if law enforcement issues a citation or conducts an arrest at the residence.

“Is the ordinance working, overall? Yes, I think the answer is yes, the ordinance works very, very well. We accomplished a lot when we rewrote this,” said landlord Kathy Guess. “But everything should be revisited at least once a decade if it needs a little tweaking here and there. And so there’s … language issues, there’s clarification issues that we can work through and get over.”

During the meeting, it was said that landlords often choose to evict or move a resident to a different unit after a second strike. City Attorney Alan Felix even states that the common practice of eviction causes people to lose housing. Bemidji Rental Inspector Ben Hein says that the strike system allows for a conversation to open between the city and the landlord.

However, some councilors still questioned the viability of the system.

“I see that this regulation, of regulating people could cause a lot of problems, and I kind of feel like we should move away from it if we can,” said Ward 4 council member Emilie Rivera.

The discussion ended with no major actions taken. While there’s a split among council members on the strike system, the common consensus is that data is is required to take the next step in whether or not to continue it.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office to Host Memorial Service for National Police Week

MN Legislature Passes Funding for Veterans Homes, Boosting Enlistment

Updated: Ruttger’s Birchmont Lodge Cabins Damaged By Ice

Bemidji State University Holds Commencement for Class of 2022

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.