Bemidji City Council Proclaims April 5–11 as ‘Week of the Young Child’

The Bemidji City Council proclaimed April 5th through the 11th as the Week of the Young Child at its latest meeting on Monday.

The week is used to recognize and ensure that each and every child experiences the types of environments that will promote early learning in their communities. Multiple events are held throughout the week by many organizations, all to stress the importance of developing young children within the first few years of their lives.

“Young children need skilled, educated, competent, consistent, and compensated early childhood educators,” declared Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince. “Working families need a mixed-delivery early childhood care and education system that allows them to make the best choice for their children. Therefore, be it resolved that the City of Bemidji does hereby proclaim April 5th through the 11th as the Week of the Young Child and commits to investments that stabilize, sustain, and support child care and early learning so this essential workforce can continue to support children, families, and our economy.”