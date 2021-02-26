Bemidji City Council, Police Department Move Forward with Police Advisory Committee Plans
The Bemidji City Council and Police Department are moving forward with plans to create a police advisory committee. The work group tasked with creating the committee has been formed.
The group will be made up of mayor Jorge Prince, city manager Nate Mathews, two city council members, and chief of police Mike Mastin. They hope to look at other models in Minnesota to decide the makeup and direction of the committee.
Chief Mastin hopes to have a framework laid out within the next six months before moving forward with creating the group.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.