Bemidji City Council Moves Forward with 1st Reading of Cannabis Ordinance

The Bemidji City Council has taken the first step towards regulating the use of cannabis in public in public areas in the city

Recreational marijuana use in Minnesota became legal on August 1st for adults 21 or older, but the law leaves it up to cities to decide how to regulate its use in public. The council moved forward on Monday with the first reading of an ordinance that would prohibit the use of cannabis products in public places anywhere in the city, with exceptions for private homes and property not generally accessible to the public.

The first reading moved forward without any changes despite concerns from some council members about where people who live in apartment buildings will be able to smoke.

The second reading of the ordinance is set for August 21st. That reading will allow for comments from the public.

