Lakeland PBS

Bemidji City Council Moves Forward with 1st Reading of Cannabis Ordinance

Lakeland News — Aug. 9 2023

The Bemidji City Council has taken the first step towards regulating the use of cannabis in public in public areas in the city

Recreational marijuana use in Minnesota became legal on August 1st for adults 21 or older, but the law leaves it up to cities to decide how to regulate its use in public. The council moved forward on Monday with the first reading of an ordinance that would prohibit the use of cannabis products in public places anywhere in the city, with exceptions for private homes and property not generally accessible to the public.

The first reading moved forward without any changes despite concerns from some council members about where people who live in apartment buildings will be able to smoke.

The second reading of the ordinance is set for August 21st. That reading will allow for comments from the public.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Northwoods Experience: Beltrami Co. Fair Returns with Summer Favorites

Minnesota Wild Road Tour Makes Stop in Bemidji

Bemidji Mayor Prince, Councilor Thayer at Greater Bemidji Event on Wednesday

Air Quality Alert Issued for Northern & Central MN Due to Canadian Wildfire Smoke

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.