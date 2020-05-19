Lakeland PBS

Bemidji City Council Member Running For Bemidji Mayor In 2020 Election

Destiny Wiggins — May. 19 2020

A Bemidji City Council member who represents Ward 1 has announced that he will be running for Mayor of Bemidji in the 2020 election.

Michael Meehlhause is the youngest council member in Bemidji’s history and was elected to represent Ward 1 in 2012 and has eight years of experience.

“After being encouraged by community members and personal reflection, I am excited to announce my candidacy for Mayor of Bemidji,” Meehlhause said. “The main role of the Mayor is to set the tone and bring the community together around important issues while creating collaboration on the City Council. Since first elected, I’ve always tried to foster positive relationships, promote new ideas, and learn from my experiences to be a better representative.”

Meehlhause, is a 2012 Bemidji State University graduate and served as Student Senate Co-president. Meelhlhause is currently an academic advisor at TrekNorth High School and is the head coach for their Nordic Ski Team.

“I fell in love with this community because I saw first-hand how the people of Bemidji come together to face important challenges, that’s what the Bemidji state of mind is truly about,” Meehlhause said. “As Mayor, I will bring my experience and exuberance for this city to help us envision Bemidji’s future together.”

 

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Destiny Wiggins

By — Destiny Wiggins

Related Posts

Bemidji City Council Discusses Ways to Help Downtown Businesses

Disabled Veterans Group Traveling Along the Mississippi Makes Stop in Bemidji

Beltrami County Health Official Explains Increases in Reported COVID-19 Cases

Bemidji and Brainerd Malls Set to Open on Monday

Latest Stories

Suspect Arrested In Connection To A Shooting in Floodwood

Posted on May. 19 2020

21 Cases of COVID-19 Reported at Good Samaritan Society – Bethany

Posted on May. 19 2020

Over 17,000 COVID-19 Cases in Minnesota

Posted on May. 19 2020

Brainerd Ski Loons Cancelled Due To Pandemic

Posted on May. 19 2020

Bemidji Football 2020 Schedule Released

Posted on May. 19 2020

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.