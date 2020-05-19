Bemidji City Council Member Running For Bemidji Mayor In 2020 Election

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A Bemidji City Council member who represents Ward 1 has announced that he will be running for Mayor of Bemidji in the 2020 election.

Michael Meehlhause is the youngest council member in Bemidji’s history and was elected to represent Ward 1 in 2012 and has eight years of experience.

“After being encouraged by community members and personal reflection, I am excited to announce my candidacy for Mayor of Bemidji,” Meehlhause said. “The main role of the Mayor is to set the tone and bring the community together around important issues while creating collaboration on the City Council. Since first elected, I’ve always tried to foster positive relationships, promote new ideas, and learn from my experiences to be a better representative.”

Meehlhause, is a 2012 Bemidji State University graduate and served as Student Senate Co-president. Meelhlhause is currently an academic advisor at TrekNorth High School and is the head coach for their Nordic Ski Team.

“I fell in love with this community because I saw first-hand how the people of Bemidji come together to face important challenges, that’s what the Bemidji state of mind is truly about,” Meehlhause said. “As Mayor, I will bring my experience and exuberance for this city to help us envision Bemidji’s future together.”

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today