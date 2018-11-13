Bemidji City Council Member Hospitalized In Fargo

Bemidji City Council member, Ron Johnson, was admitted to the Sanford Medical Center in Fargo Monday morning. Lakeland News has learned he is being treated for bleeding on the brain.

Two brain bleeds were found Sunday afternoon. Johnson then went through brain surgery at around 3 in the morning on Monday.

Johnson is reportedly doing much better today and doesn’t appear to have any brain damage from the bleeds. He will remain hospitalized for a least one week for further testing.

The family of Johnson asks for thoughts and prayers during this time.