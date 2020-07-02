Lakeland PBS

Bemidji City Council Member Elected to League of Minnesota Cities Board of Directors

Jul. 2 2020

Bemidji City Councilor Ron Johnson has been elected as 2nd Vice President of League of Minnesota Cities Board of Directors.

In their annual business meeting, held remotely, on June 25th, The League of Minnesota Cities elected several new members and officers to their Board of Directors for 2020-2021. The Board of Directors is responsible for leading the statewide organization in a way that is strategic, responsible, and representative of all cities’ interests.

The position of 2nd Vice President was elected to Ron Johnson of Bemidji. Others elected included the 2020-2021 President, Brad Wiersum, a mayor from Minnetonka, and the First Vice President, D. Love, a mayor from Centerville. 

A complete list of new and returning board members and officers can be found at http://www.lmc.org/board.

The League of Minnesota Cities is a membership organization dedicated to helping cities throughout Minnesota build quality communities through effective advocacy, expert analysis, trusted guidance, and collective action. The League serves its more than 830 member cities through advocacy, education and training, policy development, risk management, and other services. For more information, visit www.lmc.org.

