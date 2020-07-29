Lakeland PBS

Bemidji City Council Holds Work Session for Deer Hunting Regulations

Betsy Melin — Jul. 29 2020

Some land being annexed into the city of Bemidji has resulted in residents no longer being able to hunt as they used to on their properties.

In a city council work session, the Bemidji City Council was joined by the Deer Committee and responded to residents who had questions about where and how they would be able to hunt deer. Some residents raised concerns that they are not able to bow hunt or use firearms within their own property, as those properties have been annexed into the city, and it is unlawful to discharge a firearm within the city.

The council heard from city attorney Alan Felix, who suggested that they could consider a temporary exception for these areas to allow the residents to have different regulations on their hunting options.

The council determined that they can revisit the subject in the future to decide if they need to make amendments to firearms or zoning ordinances. The city decided to continue to follow city attorney Alan Felix’s direction in the future, but no new amendments were made at the meeting itself.

By — Betsy Melin

