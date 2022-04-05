Bemidji City Council Hears Public Disagreement on New Ward Map

Click to print (Opens in new window)

A public hearing for the new ward boundaries for Bemidji took place during the city council’s Monday night meeting. The anticipated public response from this redistricting may have been at the end of the agenda, but it remained the top priority for many citizens.

Plenty of people came to Bemidji City Hall’s council chambers to listen to and join in on the conversation surrounding the recent redrawing of city wards. The meeting did follow its usual structure of item approvals, allowing for general public comments that the council will take under consideration. However, the loudest voices spoke up during the redistricting hearing.

Both in-person and online testimonies were given for the redistricting. Young and old voiced their opinions on the new map, showing how divisive this decision can be.

The next city council meeting will be a joint session with the Red Lake Tribal Council on Monday, April 11th at the Sanford Center. This work session looks to forge a stronger relationship between the two governing bodies, and possibly engage in economic growth and cultural relations.

