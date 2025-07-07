Bemidji City Council Extends Local Emergency Declaration from Storm

The Bemidji City Council has extended the city’s local emergency declaration for another two weeks. It originally was set to end Monday, July 7th.

The biggest reason for the extension is not because the council feels the city is still in a state of emergency, but in case of damage that has yet to be discovered. City manager Rich Spiczka says there are areas of the city that still haven’t been reached yet, and he’s worried about the damages that are potentially still out there.

“We could find out tomorrow because of a big rainstorm, that we have a huge roof problem here that we didn’t know about that’s from the storm,” said Spiczka at Monday’s city council meeting. “And all of a sudden, we need immediate remediation to the tune of, who knows how many thousands of dollars and our ability to be able to procure that without coming back to you. Two weeks will get us to a place to where we’ll likely have another weather event or two that will provide some moisture. That’ll give us another chance just to make sure we discover anything or we don’t.

“I hope it doesn’t matter,” he added. “I hope we don’t need it, but it’s helpful if we have it for staff to be able to react if we need to.”

The local emergency declaration is now scheduled to end on July 22nd.