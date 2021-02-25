Bemidji City Council Discussing Possibility of Reopening Neilson-Reise Arena

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Neilson-Reise Arena is typically open year-round in Bemidji, but its doors have been closed since March of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Bemidji City Council is in discussions about when and if the rink will reopen.

The city council met with the Bemidji Community Arena Corporation, or BCA, about the possibility of working together in the future. The BCA says they plan on keeping one of their rinks open year-round, including the summer months. This may help in providing ice for those who typically used Neilson-Reise as the rink remains closed indefinitely.

The new rink is called the Sanford POWER Rink and is located in the Bemidji Community Arena. It opened in November of 2020.

