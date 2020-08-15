Bemidji City Council Discusses Recent Election Results
The Bemidji City Council met virtually Friday to discuss the results of the election that took place this past Tuesday.
Results showed that Ward 3 beat out Ward 5 with the highest voter turnout, which could be a reflection that Ward 3 grew in population following annexation. It was also noted that almost half of the votes in this election were from absentee ballots.
There were also over 100 new voter registrations.
