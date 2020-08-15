Bemidji City Council Discusses Recent Election Results

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji City Council met virtually Friday to discuss the results of the election that took place this past Tuesday.

Results showed that Ward 3 beat out Ward 5 with the highest voter turnout, which could be a reflection that Ward 3 grew in population following annexation. It was also noted that almost half of the votes in this election were from absentee ballots.

There were also over 100 new voter registrations.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today