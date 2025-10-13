Oct 13, 2025 | By: Matthew Freeman

Bemidji City Council Discusses Possible 2026 Street Renewal Project

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

indigenous peoples' day brainerd high school thumbnail

10-13-2025

Arts & Entertainment

Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebrated in Brainerd

minnesota state colleges universities logo thumbnail

10-13-2025

Education & Government

Enrollment Up at Minnesota State Colleges & Universities for 3rd Straight Year

our voices restored speaker thumbnail 2

10-13-2025

Community

2nd Annual ‘Our Voices Restored’ Event in Bemidji Focuses on ‘Bridging the Gap’

brainerd fire department open house thumbnail

10-13-2025

Community

Brainerd Fire Department Welcomes Public to Annual Open House