Lakeland PBS

Bemidji City Council Discusses Options for Northern Township’s Water/Sewer Line Request

Mary BalstadMar. 15 2023

As outdated septic systems continue to pollute the north side of Lake Bemidji, the city of Bemidji has continued discussing Northern Township’s memorandum of understanding and possible solutions to the issue.

Although no consensus has been reached, Bemidji city councilors recently reviewed options regarding Northern Township’s request to attach to the city’s water and sewer line.

The five options include:

  • Do nothing
  • Continue to negotiate the MOU and/or contract with Northern Township
  • Contested annexation
  • Orderly annexation
  • Merger

The options were presented by City Attorney Katie Nolting and City Engineer/Public Work Director Sam Anderson. These options were the main focus of Monday night’s meeting.

Although some options, such as orderly annexation or a merger between the two entities, were favored, some councilors wanted to include the township in these discussions.

Bemidji city councilors will further discuss a possible local government unit (LGU) meeting at their next session on March 20.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Mary Balstad

Related Posts

Update: Bemidji State University to Enact Staff Layoffs

In Business: Bemidji’s A Stitch in Time Threads the Needle on Sewing Machine Service

Explore Minnesota Discusses Tourism Trends of 2023

Bemidji Veterans Home Staff Give Sneak Peek of Facility at Open House Conference

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.