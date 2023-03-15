Bemidji City Council Discusses Options for Northern Township’s Water/Sewer Line Request

Click to print (Opens in new window)

As outdated septic systems continue to pollute the north side of Lake Bemidji, the city of Bemidji has continued discussing Northern Township’s memorandum of understanding and possible solutions to the issue.

Although no consensus has been reached, Bemidji city councilors recently reviewed options regarding Northern Township’s request to attach to the city’s water and sewer line.

The five options include:

Do nothing

Continue to negotiate the MOU and/or contract with Northern Township

Contested annexation

Orderly annexation

Merger

The options were presented by City Attorney Katie Nolting and City Engineer/Public Work Director Sam Anderson. These options were the main focus of Monday night’s meeting.

Although some options, such as orderly annexation or a merger between the two entities, were favored, some councilors wanted to include the township in these discussions.

Bemidji city councilors will further discuss a possible local government unit (LGU) meeting at their next session on March 20.

