Bemidji City Council Discusses Budget, COVID-19 Relief in Special Session

Betsy Melin — Aug. 24 2020

The Bemidji City Council met tonight in a special session in order to discuss the city’s budget. This year’s budget will look different due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The conversation focused on upcoming plans for $1.2 million that was given to the city as COVID-19 relief funding, as well as the city’s partnerships with Bemidji State University and the Sanford Center for the upcoming hockey season, which is still up in the air due to the pandemic.

The council will vote on their decision on what to do with the COVID-19 funds at an upcoming September meeting.

