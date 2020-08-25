Bemidji City Council Discusses Budget, COVID-19 Relief in Special Session

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji City Council met tonight in a special session in order to discuss the city’s budget. This year’s budget will look different due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The conversation focused on upcoming plans for $1.2 million that was given to the city as COVID-19 relief funding, as well as the city’s partnerships with Bemidji State University and the Sanford Center for the upcoming hockey season, which is still up in the air due to the pandemic.

The council will vote on their decision on what to do with the COVID-19 funds at an upcoming September meeting.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today