Bemidji City Council Rejects Northern Township’s Wastewater Service Connection Request

The City of Bemidji has officially denied Northern Township’s request to connect wastewater services to the city’s facility.

After a judge ruled in favor of Northern Township’s incorporation request and against Bemidji’s proposed annexation of parts of the township, and after the city’s request to reconsider portions of the trial, a letter was submitted by the township requesting discussion from the city about the wastewater connection. At Monday night’s Bemidji City Council meeting, city officials officially responded to the requests from the township in their letter, which asked to permanently connect Northern Township’s sanitary sewer system to the city’s sewer main in exchange for payment to the city for sewer treatment.

“We learned that if sewage treatment is extended to Northern Township, city properties within the earlier annexation of properties in Northern Township have a legal basis to detach from the city and continue to pay for sewage treatment only, while returning to Northern Township tax roles,” said Bemidji Ward 5 Councilor Lynn Eaton.

“I’m not interested at this time in extending our city’s services to those that are part of the city until our all of our city residents, all of our property taxpayers have access to those city services once we provide that service to our property taxpayers,” added Bemidji Ward 2 Councilor Josh Peterson. “Then I’d be interested in entertaining the idea or having the conversation to extend in self service outside of the city. But not until we take care of the people that are currently paying their property tax and our city residents of Bemidji.”

Before focusing on Northern Township, the council reviewed the current city policy regarding the extension of services. The policy states that city services will not be extended to any area or territory without annexation. Some of the reasons listed as to why services stay within city limits were to not interfere with the tax base or existing infrastructure, and to avoid legalities or delays in enforcement.

In a 5-2 vote, the council affirmed to keep the policy as is. That broad vote led to the next discussion of Northern Township specifically.

“The township has demonstrated it can provide enhanced municipal services soon after incorporating, and that incorporation will benefit the properties along Lake Bemidji,” said Bemidji Mayor Jorge Prince, “That was the finding of the court. A lot of testimony was provided. Now is the time to step up and deliver the things that you as a township promise to your citizens and to the whole world while you were dutily deposed.”

He added, “I wish them well as they move forward in protecting the lake. I truly hope that they can provide service to the east side of the lake, as they’ve said they would.”

The decision to not connect Northern Township’s wastewater services to the City of Bemidji’s passed in another 5-2 vote, with the majority in favor of keeping the two services separate.