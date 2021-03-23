Lakeland PBS

Bemidji City Council Debates Inclusion of Tribal Flags at Council Chambers

Betsy Melin — Mar. 23 2021

Currently, the flags flown in the Bemidji City Council chambers belong to the United States, Minnesota, and Bemidji. The council met Monday night to debate the possibility of hanging tribal flags in the future.

Two current members of the Bemidji City Council are Native Americans. Tribal flags fly both at Sanford Center and the Beltrami County Courthouse. Some council members argue this would be a largely symbolic gesture and would not represent the people of Bemidji. Others argue it would show respect.

A consensus was not ultimately reached Monday. The council plans to gather additional research and information before moving forward with a decision.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Avatar

By — Betsy Melin

Related Posts

In Focus: Bemidji Symphony Orchestra to Perform “Conversations with Copland”

Update on Fire at Bemidji Area Auto Salvage and Body Repair

Renovations Planned for Paul and Babe Statues in Bemidji

Bemidji Middle & High Schoolers Back Next Week for Full In-Person Learning

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.