Bemidji City Council Debates Inclusion of Tribal Flags at Council Chambers
Currently, the flags flown in the Bemidji City Council chambers belong to the United States, Minnesota, and Bemidji. The council met Monday night to debate the possibility of hanging tribal flags in the future.
Two current members of the Bemidji City Council are Native Americans. Tribal flags fly both at Sanford Center and the Beltrami County Courthouse. Some council members argue this would be a largely symbolic gesture and would not represent the people of Bemidji. Others argue it would show respect.
A consensus was not ultimately reached Monday. The council plans to gather additional research and information before moving forward with a decision.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.