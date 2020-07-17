Bemidji City Council Considers Possible Mask Mandate
Cities around the state have been adopting mask mandates, which require people to wear masks when out in public or going into businesses. The possibility of a mandate is now being discussed by the Bemidji City Council.
At a July 13th city council meeting, Ward 4 Councilor Emelie Rivera asked to include a conversation on a mask mandate for the City of Bemidji at the next city council meeting. She believes that mandating masks will help avoid a future shutdown of Bemidji’s businesses.
Some people have already expressed opposition to a mandate made by the city itself. Local business owner Mark Dickinson believes it should be a choice for individual businesses to make as opposed to a city decision.
Masks have been one of the things most recommended by health professionals to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The details of the proposed mandate have not yet been discussed, including possible consequences for lack of compliance. They will be discussed at the upcoming virtual city council meeting on July 20th.
