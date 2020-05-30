Bemidji City Council Considers Outdoor Dining Options and Concerns

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji City Council held a special meeting today where they discussed the plans that restaurants and bars can take to offer outdoor dining. This includes dining on sidewalks and using certain parking spaces as a dining option.

One topic that was discussed was the idea to create a one-way street in downtown Bemidji to give businesses the option of dining on the street.

A lot of concerns were raised by creating a one-way street, but the city decided not to move forward with this plan for now. Most businesses will be using the sidewalk and barriers will be put up to block off parking spaces.

