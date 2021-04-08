Bemidji City Council Approves U.S Highway 71 Reconstruction Project

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Bemidji City Council voted on Monday to approve the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s reconstruction project of U.S. Highway 71, a step that was needed from the city since the project falls within city limits.

MnDOT plans to resurface a portion of Highway 71 and make intersection improvements at eight locations between Highway 197 and Winter Sumac Rd. MnDOT states that the highway is in need of long-term improvements to address intersection safety and aging infrastructure.

The project is estimated to cost about $14 million. Construction is scheduled to take place in 2022.

