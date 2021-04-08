Lakeland PBS

Bemidji City Council Approves U.S Highway 71 Reconstruction Project

Destiny Wiggins — Apr. 7 2021

The Bemidji City Council voted on Monday to approve the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s reconstruction project of U.S. Highway 71, a step that was needed from the city since the project falls within city limits.

MnDOT plans to resurface a portion of Highway 71 and make intersection improvements at eight locations between Highway 197 and Winter Sumac Rd. MnDOT states that the highway is in need of long-term improvements to address intersection safety and aging infrastructure.

The project is estimated to cost about $14 million. Construction is scheduled to take place in 2022.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

