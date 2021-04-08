Bemidji City Council Approves U.S Highway 71 Reconstruction Project
The Bemidji City Council voted on Monday to approve the Minnesota Department of Transportation’s reconstruction project of U.S. Highway 71, a step that was needed from the city since the project falls within city limits.
MnDOT plans to resurface a portion of Highway 71 and make intersection improvements at eight locations between Highway 197 and Winter Sumac Rd. MnDOT states that the highway is in need of long-term improvements to address intersection safety and aging infrastructure.
The project is estimated to cost about $14 million. Construction is scheduled to take place in 2022.
Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.