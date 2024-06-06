Bemidji City Council Approves Self-Help Fueling Station at Airport

At Monday’s meeting, the Bemidji City Council approved the establishment of a self-help aircraft fueling station at the Bemidji Regional Airport.

Self-help aircraft fueling is an operation where the operator of the aircraft puts fuel into their aircraft themselves rather than having a fueling contractor. This opportunity is made possible by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, with funds being administered by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

The Bemidji Regional Airport believes the self-fueling station has been a need of theirs for many years.

“The big thing is it gives pilots an option,” said Karen Weller, Bemidji Regional Airport Executive Director. “Say they come here at 10 or 11 o’clock at night or 6 a.m. in the morning. Our fixed base operator has limited hours, and with this, fuel will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

The estimated total for the project is $350,000. $332,000 comes from the FAA, with $8,750 from the Minnesota Department of Transportation and another $8,750 from the BJI Airport Authority. If bids are favorable and awarded, construction could begin in late summer or early fall of this year.