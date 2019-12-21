Lakeland PBS

Bemidji City Council Approves Financial Budget For 2020

Malaak KhattabDec. 21 2019

Bemidji City Council made some tough financial decisions for the upcoming year. During the city council meeting, council members voted on a number of items on the agenda after weeks of review.

On Monday, the City Council passed votes on next year’s city budget, the tax levy and the Sanford Center budget. Approval of the Sanford Center budget passed 5-2 with councilors Mike Beard and Ron Johnson against the budget. Beard, who represents Bemidji’s Ward 2, says he doesn’t think the facility is being used to its full capacity.

“I think we’re doing a lot of good things in the wedding business, I think we’re doing a lot of good things in the convention, but that’s 14,000 square feet of 197,000 square foot facility. So, what are we doing with the other 180,000 square feet?” asked Beard.

Johnson, who represents Ward 3, says another reason the Sanford Center isn’t doing well is because of the low attendance at hockey games. Ward 1 Council Member Michael Meehlhause says that it’s not on VenuWorks, the management company operating the Sanford Center, to market Bemidji State University hockey.

“A lot of that is on BSU. Now, what more can BSU do? Maybe they need to get back with Lakeland to have games on TV again. Maybe they need to be more aggressive in their marketing campaign,” Meehlhause said.

The city’s 2020 budget was passed with six votes with Ward 5 Council Member Nancy Erickson voting against it, and the council unanimously approved the tax levy of $6.1 million.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Malaak Khattab

By — Malaak Khattab

News Reporter

Related Posts

Bemidji Jaycees Partner With Beltrami County To Surprise Veterans

Bemidji School Bus Catches Fire

Flu Season Has Begun in Minnesota

Bemidji Man Charged In Connection With Armed Robbery Near Bemidji

Latest Stories

$5,000 Reward Being Offered For Info in Fatal Dog Stabbing

Posted on Dec. 21 2019

Bemidji Jaycees Partner With Beltrami County To Surprise Veterans

Posted on Dec. 21 2019

The Bluebell Event Venue in Bemidji Hosting A Silverbell Christmas

Posted on Dec. 21 2019

8th Annual Wreath Making Class Teaches People The Benefits of Making Wreaths

Posted on Dec. 21 2019

In Focus: A Schommer & Shynes Christmas Time

Posted on Dec. 21 2019

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.