Oct 21, 2025 | By: Lakeland News

Bemidji City Council Approves Construction Bid for YMCA Site Clean-Up

Lakeland News is member supported content, please consider supporting Lakeland PBS today.

Donate Today!

Support the Businesses That Support Lakeland PBS

Related News

beltrami county board meeting october 2025

10-21-2025

Education & Government

Beltrami County Board Discusses How Federal Shutdown Could Impact Area

mark standing eagle baez bsu

10-21-2025

Education & Government

BSU Psychology Professor Creates Indigenous-Focused Suicide Screening Tool

BSU NTC Logos sqk

10-21-2025

Education & Government

Bemidji State & NTC See Enrollment Increases for 3rd Straight Year

Bridges of Hope Church Thanksgiving Meals 16x9

10-21-2025

Community

Bridges of Hope Seeking Sponsors for 17th Annual Thanksgiving Basket Program