Bemidji Chorale’s Christmas Concert to Be Held This Sunday

Emma HudziakDec. 7 2021

The Bemidji Chorale has been around since 1979. This talented group is made up of adults within the Bemidji community, including professional singers and people who come from all walks of life.

The group’s annual Christmas concert will be this coming Sunday, Dec. 12th at 3:00 PM at First Presbyterian Church, located on 5th Street and Minnesota Avenue in Bemidji.

Because they had started late in the season due to COVID-19, they were not sure if they would even be able to sing this year. Patricia Mason, conductor of the Bemidji Chorale, says that they were very excited to get back together. This year, she asked members to send her a list of their very favorite things, the things they love to sing. Their responses? Everything that they’ve done in the past.

Mason says that every year they try to do literature that is challenging for them, and something that people would like to come and hear, As she puts it, they have to be a gift to the community as well.

Masks will be required at the event.

By — Emma Hudziak

