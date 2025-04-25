Bemidji Chorale’s Broadway-Themed Spring Concert Set for Sunday

The Bemidji Chorale is once again taking the stage this weekend for their spring concert. Their Broadway musical revue “Song and Stage” will make its debut on Sunday in a different kind of fashion than the Chorale is used to.

Refreshments will be offered to the audience in a newer, sit-down atmosphere and somewhat longer set list. The spring concert’s focus is on Broadway classics and will have songs from familiar musicals like “West Side Story” and “Camelot.”

“Just tons and tons of different things for lots of people, and I think it’ll be a great opportunity for people to come and enjoy it,” said Bemidji Chorale singer Terri Thomas. “Everybody should be able to find something they like. Besides that, we have desserts. If they don’t like the songs, they’ll love the desserts! We have some beverages, some coffee, teas, and free desserts. And it’s going to be a little bit different from our usual concert, where we’re going to be at tables and set up and just have a really relaxing, fun concert.”

The concert will take place at the Sanford Center in Bemidji at 5 p.m. this Sunday, April 27th.