Bemidji Chorale Prepares for Their Annual Holiday Concert

It’s that time of year again where music is in the air.

On December 11 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Bemidji, the Bemidji Chorale will be hosting their annual holiday concert to bring more seasonal spirit and song to the community.

With the concert, the voices of experienced and new singers will join together to celebrate what the holiday season means to the choir. Pieces being performed include one by a BSU professor, an a capella number, and even twists on holiday classics.

Bemidji Chorale conductor Patricia Mason says these concerts are also a way to highlight what Minnesota has contributed to the world of music.

There is no admission cost, but free will offerings are appreciated. The concert will start at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 11.

