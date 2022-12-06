Lakeland PBS

Bemidji Chorale Prepares for Their Annual Holiday Concert

Lakeland News — Dec. 6 2022

It’s that time of year again where music is in the air.

On December 11 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Bemidji, the Bemidji Chorale will be hosting their annual holiday concert to bring more seasonal spirit and song to the community.

With the concert, the voices of experienced and new singers will join together to celebrate what the holiday season means to the choir. Pieces being performed include one by a BSU professor, an a capella number, and even twists on holiday classics.

Bemidji Chorale conductor Patricia Mason says these concerts are also a way to highlight what Minnesota has contributed to the world of music.

There is no admission cost, but free will offerings are appreciated. The concert will start at 3 p.m. on Sunday, December 11.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

1st National Bank Bemidji Celebrating 125th Anniversary

Minnesota Board: Moorhead-Made THC Gummies Are Too Potent

Beltrami County Man Sentenced to 12 Years for Meth Trafficking

Deer Permit Area 184 Near Bemidji Added to Late-Season Hunt Due to Positive CWD Test

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.