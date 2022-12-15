Bemidji Chorale Conductor Pat Mason Leads Swan Song at 43rd Annual Holiday Concert

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A founding member and the most recent conductor of the Bemidji Chorale is retiring after more than 20 years leading the community choir.

This past Sunday, Patricia Mason led her swan song of the Bemidji Chorale at their 43rd annual holiday concert. With spiritual pieces being sung alongside twists on modern classics, Mason showcased the love and passion music has brought to her life.

Following this concert full of nostalgic pieces, Pat Mason went from a semi-retired music teacher to fully retired. The conductor of the Bemidji Chorale since 1997, Mason has brought a litany of pieces to the Bemidji community during her time at the podium.

“I always wanted to be able to recognize when it was time,” says Mason. “And I have the passion and the energy, yet it’s not time for me. But, it’s probably time for someone else to move [the Chorale] further along.”

While Mason did not mention her retirement at the holiday concert, as she wished to focus on the music made and performed. Audience members still saw the passion she leads with, alongside her longtime friend and accompanist Wayne Hoff.

“It’s emotional,” explains Hoff about Mason’s retirement. “We’re going to miss her a great deal in this group…things don’t end. They just change.”

Despite stepping down from this position, Mason says music will always be in her life. Whether it’s judging high school competitions or leading music clinics, Mason will continue to bring what makes her happy to others.

Dr. James Bowyer of Bemidji State University will be the next conductor for the Bemidji Chorale. He already has experience with the group, as they performed his arrangement of “The First Noel” at the holiday concert.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today