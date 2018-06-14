Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Bemidji Chief Theater Presents: Ring Of Fire

Shirelle Moore
Jun. 13 2018
Leave a Comment

“Ring Of Fire” has taken over the Chief Theater in Bemidji, and the actors say audience can look forward to a fresh take on an old classic. The jukebox musical tells the story of Johnny Cash through his music, and for a man with a lot of music, naturally, there’s very little dialogue. Only seven actors make up the cast and they only rehearsed for tens days prior to opening night.

Eric Smedsrud, who plays Jason in the show, says, “Rehearsals started out as being kind of a lot. They were from 10 to 10 most days, but then once we started running the show, rehearsals started to ease up and it’s just been a lot of fun spending time with the cast.”

Abby Sexton, who plays Trenna, adds, “It’s been really cool to see each cast member sort of bring their own to the show and their own style – their own take on the music and just to give it its own life.”

While the actors have names, they all kind of take turns interpreting Cash’s songs and the themes they represent. The play contains 38 of Cash’s hits, including “Country Boy,” “A Thing Called Love,” “I Walk The Line,” and of course, “Ring Of Fire.”

Tanner Garrigan, who plays Mark in the show, says, “My favorite part is in Act II, we have a whole scene about the prison shows of Johnny Cash and it’s just, I love that sound of just a men’s choir singing in harmony and just auxiliary percussion and hammers and chains and it just sounds so cool, and getting to do that on a stage for all places is just a lot of fun.”

The show will run every night at 7:30 in the Chief Theater through the weekend.

Shirelle Moore
Contact the Author Shirelle Moore
smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Senator Tina Smith’s Staff Visit Bemidji To Discuss Farm Bill

Paddles Up! The Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival

8th Congressional District Candidate Michelle Lee Visits Bemidji

Man Shot In Bemidji Apartment

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Mk said

https://www.facebook.com/donate/2105367953068362/... Read More

Chuck and Gail Mueller said

Bravo David! You don't choose depression, but you can choose to get help and re... Read More

Jovanna said

To be honest I want to see the video again that the sgt showed all of us I reall... Read More

Lisa Jordan said

Thank you so much for highlighting the amazing VanGogh fiber art exhibit. We're... Read More

Latest Story

Mississippi Music At The Bemidji Waterfront Returns For Summer

“Mississippi Music at the Bemidji Waterfront” is back this summer to bring a little sunshine to your Wednesdays. Today was the first of 10 free
Posted on Jun. 13 2018

Latest Stories

Mississippi Music At The Bemidji Waterfront Returns For Summer

Posted on Jun. 13 2018

Michael Johnson Named New BHS Girls Hockey Coach

Posted on Jun. 13 2018

Good Food, Good Life, 365 - Peanut Butter Banana Chocolate Fudgsicles

Posted on Jun. 13 2018

Stage North Theatre Relives the Infamous Baby Face Nelson Bank Robbery

Posted on Jun. 13 2018

Leech Lake Band Of Ojibwe Releases Official Election Results

Posted on Jun. 13 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.