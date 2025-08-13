Bemidji Charter School Teacher Charged with Child Porn Distribution, Possession

A former teacher at a Bemidji charter school is now in custody and facing felony charges on seven counts of distribution and possession of child pornography.

30-year-old Austin Claseman has been charged with two counts of Disseminate Pornographic Work – Minor under age 14 and five counts of Possess Pornographic Work; Minor under 14.

According to the criminal complaint, the Bemidji Police Department was assigned to investigate a report of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) connected to a suspect in the city of Bemidji. The tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said three files containing child pornography had been uploaded in April by an account on Kik, a messaging app that allows users to connect with each other through usernames instead of phone numbers.

The Kik account was connected to an email address that led to Claseman, a teacher from Voyageurs Expeditionary School. A search warrant was obtained for his residence, and once officers arrived, Claseman reportedly fainted and fell onto one of the officers. He was later assessed by EMS and cleared.

Claseman then allegedly told investigators he was part of a Kik group called “Teachers for Students” and that pornography was shared in this group. Claseman advised he would download the images, where he could then share them.

Claseman told the officers that the content that was shared was “vanilla stuff” but later stated that some of the images he downloaded could have been “borderline.” He said he did not think he posted the images to the group chat.

During the execution of the search warrant, officers recovered five items: a black Samsung brand cell phone, a black laptop, and three USB flash drives. Search warrants for Claseman’s Kik and email accounts were also executed, and five images of apparent CSAM depicting children under the age of 14 were located, as well as a selfie of Claseman. It was later discovered that Claseman sent those images to two other users.

Statements from Voyageurs Expeditionary School on Facebook did not name Claseman, but the Office of the Director said they are “disheartened by the allegations and denounce all criminal conduct victimizing children” and that “[t]he teacher/board member has resigned his employment and position on the board, effective immediately.” They added today that “to our knowledge, the alleged conduct did NOT take place on school grounds or property and did not involve students or staff of the Voyageurs community.”